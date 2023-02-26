EAFD battles afternoon house fire, no major injuries reported Published 4:14 pm Sunday, February 26, 2023

Chief Jacob Geiger with the East Alabama Fire District reported in a press release, fire crews responded to the report of a structure fire at a residence on 30th Street in Valley

around 2:20 pm Sunday afternoon.

“EAFD units arrived on scene within minutes to find smoke coming from the rear of the residence,” Geiger said in the release. “EAFD units were notified that all occupants were out of

the residence. An offensive fire attack was initiated, and the fire was extinguished. The residence received heavy fire damage in the rear part of the structure, with smoke damage throughout the rest of

the home. One occupant was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.”

EAFD reminds all homeowners within the fire district to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their homes, and if they need any to call at 334-756-7178 to schedule the installation of their free smoke

alarms.