Early morning house fire claims the life of Valley woman Published 9:50 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

On Thursday at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department and the East Alabama Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1100 block of County Road 496 according to Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds.

“On arrival, officers found the residence fully involved,” Reynolds said in a press release. “They found that the homeowner, Larry C. Earnest, 69, had escaped the residence through a window. EAFD-EMS treated him on the scene and then transported him to EAMC-Opelika. His status currently is unknown. Unfortunately, his wife, Jackie Earnest, 69, was unable to escape. Her body was located within the home and will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.”

It is unknown how the fire started at this time. This incident is being investigated by the Valley Police Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.