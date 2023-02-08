JP Powell inducts 18 students into National Honor Society Published 9:30 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

John P. Powell Middle School Honor Society held its induction ceremony on Feb. 2. During the meeting, 18 students joined the honor society.

The candle-lighting ceremony was introduced by members Senoriyah Bledsoe and Damion Williams. The candles for scholarship, leadership, service and character were lit by Charlinda Walton, Audriona Finley, Karmen Broughton and Cor’Darryl Shealey.

Next, the guest speaker, STEAM Specialist Dr. Vickie Williams-Benson spoke to the students. When she was done, the student President Maurkenzia Brooks began the induction pledge.

The students inducted into the honor society were Jakalia Cammon, Paris Holloway, Journey Calloway, Teilah Broughton, Madison Bledsoe, Payden Baker, Natalee Pattillo, Jaycee Brown, Emmilyn Jones, Adrian Kyles, Madison Huguley, Ny’Ria Lee, Ja’Marion Shealey, Kennedi Williams, Alaz’jah Thomas, Jayden Anderson, Skylar Luse and Jordan Lewis.

The J. P. Powell Middle School Honor Society organization aims to cultivate enthusiasm for scholarship and service and promote leadership and good character in the student body.

“We strive to give practical meaning to the Society’s goals of scholarship, leadership, service, character and citizenship,” said Science Teacher and NAHS Sponsor Pamela Joiner in a press release.

Honor society membership is eligible to sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students. Acceptance into the honor society is based on academic performance and conduct including an average of 90 or above in all subjects, according to a press release.

“Membership in the J. P. Powell Honor Society is one of the highest honors that can be awarded to a Middle School student,” Joiner said. “The J. P. Powell Honor Society works hard to bring the accomplishments of outstanding students to the attention of parents, teachers, peers and the community.”