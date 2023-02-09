Lady Panthers dominate Horseshoe Bend to win area championship Published 8:52 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The Lanett varsity girls are 2A area 9 champions after dominating the Horseshoe Bend Generals 64-25 at home on Wednesday.

Lanett head coach Charlie Williams was thrilled to win the area.

“I’m elated,” Williams said.

“This is what you play for. You get a chance to represent your area in the subregionals. We were sloppy at times tonight.”

The Lady Panthers were without Laila Lancaster due to load management, but Samariah Davidson stepped up and scored 12 for Lanett.

The first quarter was textbook Lanett basketball as the Lady Panthers used their size and speed to create issues on defense and win in the transition game.

After going down 3-0, the Lady Panthers got on the board thanks to baskets from Jakiya Little and Ameria Ziegler.

The Lady Panthers mounted an 11-0 run in the first quarter that was fueled by seven points from Samariah Davidson.

Lanett took a 21-9 lead at the end of the first quarter with help from a key Cameron Boozer block at the buzzer.

The Lady Panthers came out firing in the second half with a 10-0 run backed by Makayla Davis’ eight points.

Lanett continued to force missed shots and make transition passes to take a 36-14 lead at halftime.

Davidson led the Lady Panthers in first half scoring with 11 points.

The second half was a continuation of the first half as Lanett outscored the Lady Generals 13-7 in the third quarter thanks to baskets from five separate players.

The Lady Panthers ran the clock out in the fourth quarter and clinched their spot as the host of the subregional round.

Lanett will now await the area 9 championship between Ranburne and Pleasant Valley, and the Lady Panthers will play the loser of that game.

Williams only knows a little about Ranburne as they were in the same area as Lanett last season.

“They’re a well coached team,” Williams said.

“We beat them in the area championship last year. They can shoot the ball. They’re going to be a formidable opponent.”

Williams knows his team still needs to improve.

“We need to make layups,” Williams said.

“If we make those and our free throws, nobody will beat us.”

Williams is also pleased to have so much depth.

“You never know if you’re going to play early in the morning or at night,” Williams said.

“It helps that you can go to your bench. It was a collective effort tonight. “

The subregional game will be on Monday, and the Lady Panthers will use their small break to improve.

“It’s just the small things,” Williams said.

“At this point in the season, there’s not much you can put in right now. You just have to coach it as it goes.”