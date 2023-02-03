Lady Panthers dominate Valley to win 13th straight Published 11:17 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

The Lanett varsity girls continue to play dominant defense after shutting down the Valley Rams 82-23 on Thursday.

Lanett head coach Charlie Williams was thrilled with his defense.

“We play extremely well on defense,” Williams said.

“Our energy they play on defense, my girls love defense. They want to start every practice on defense, so we’re gonna hang our hat on that.”

The first quarter looked like Lanett was going to be challenged as Valley’s Janiya Phillips scored five straight points to give the Lady Rams a 5-0 lead.

The lead wouldn’t last long as Laila Lancaster, MaKiah White and Ameria Ziegler all scored to tie the game at seven halfway through the first quarter.

From then on, it was all Lanett as the Panthers closed the quarter on a 21-2 run that was capped off by Jakiya Little making a layup at the buzzer.

The second quarter led to Lanett extending the lead thanks to a 22-0 run in the quarter alone.

Nakeriona Heard led the Lady Panthers in scoring at the half with nine points to help Lanett take a 49-12 lead.

Lanett’s defense was able to close out the game in the second half, but the Lady Panthers were able to spread out the scoring by having seven different scorers in the third quarter alone.

Lanett put in its bench during the fourth quarter, and the Lady Panthers were able to win their 13th straight game.