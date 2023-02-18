LaFayette falls to Pisgah to end season Published 11:36 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

LaFayette looked to carry the momentum from its subregional win into Friday’s regional round against Pisgah. Instead, the Eagles shut down the Bulldogs offense, handing LaFayette a 57-53 loss at Jacksonville State University.

LaFayette head coach Chase Lewis was disappointed with his team’s free throw shooting.

“We missed 13 free throws, and they missed three,” Lewis said.

“Pisgah plays good team basketball. They’ve been peaking for the past several weeks here. We just didn’t finish it. We missed some layups.”

Vaderrian Story was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 14 points, and Tamarion Harrington added seven steals.

The first quarter looked like it was going smooth for the Bulldogs as they opened on an 8-2 run fueled by baskets from Martavian Dunn, Vaderrian Story and Tamarion Harrington.

Pisgah pushed back with help from a Mason Holcomb three to cut LaFayette’s lead to 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Neither team was able to create a cushion in the second quarter, but Branaviyun Story and DeAundra Vines got some key baskets to take a 24-19 lead.

Pisgah bounced back in the last minute of the half with buckets from Legion McCray and Caleb Jenkins to cut LaFayette’s lead to 24-23 at the end of the first half.

The Bulldogs were plagued by the free throw line as they only made one out of six in the first half.

Pisgah started to gain some momentum in the second half as the Bulldogs struggled to win in the paint, even after forcing 20 turnovers.

The teams were tied at 33 with a minute and a half left in the third quarter, but the Eagles ended the quarter on a 7-0 run with baskets from Holcomb, McCray and Luke Gilbert.

The Bulldogs didn’t go away in the fourth quarter, even after Pisgah took a 47-35 lead with only six minutes left.

With only two minutes left, Branaviyun Story, Tazarius Towles and DeAundra Vines all helped the Bulldogs bring the game within five.

Branaviyun Story hit a layup with a minute left to make it a three-point game, but Pisgah hit four free throws in the last seconds to secure the lead and take home the win.

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back next season as they only lose three seniors.