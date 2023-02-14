LaFayette native Ruby Presley makes dream come true with Krave Korner Published 9:30 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The proof is in the pudding for LaFayette native Ruby Presley, who opened a brand new restaurant called Krave Korner in downtown LaFayette last year after 25 years of catering for the community.

Over two decades ago, Ruby went from cooking big family dinners to feeding the whole community with a successful local catering business. She has always had a passion for cooking for her family, even before she left home.

Later in life, she often cooked for other people in the neighborhood. From this sprung her catering business, and now her restaurant, Krave Korner, which serves homemade, Southern-style food.

“The catering has always been a family-operated business with my mom, dad, my sister and I,” said Events Coordinator Alesha Presley, Ruby’s daughter. “Now our kids are a part of it as well.”

The restaurant, which opened in 2022, is the third one Ruby and her daughters, Alesha and Latetra, have had in the community. They serve soul food using fresh and frozen ingredients.

“We are a family of unity and love,” Latetra said. “We’re a strong team. We believe in lifting each other up and supporting one another.”

Many of those customers have gotten a hankering for their homemade porkchop sandwiches and chicken salad. Others specifically request their signature Krave punch. Ruby even makes homemade desserts.

“We serve love to all our customers,” Ruby said. “We like to know all our customers by name, not by the dollar sign. We like to have that family feeling when they come in.”

When they found the space, they were inspired by its location on the corner. The restaurant’s name has proved accurate for more than its location. The community has grown an appetite for Ruby’s food. Alesha said she has been encouraged by the new faces that have shown their support for the business.

“This time, we have met so many new people that live right here in LaFayette that we’ve never seen before … That has been a cool part, to see and learn about new people that live right next door to you,” Alesha said. “Third time’s the charm.”

Though she had tried it twice before, Ruby decided to follow her passion and open the restaurant. Her hope was to create a place where people in the community could come together.

“Food is something that brings people together. That was Mama’s whole intention of opening up this time around, to bring the people in the community together,” Alesha said.

Many organizations in the community make their first call to Ruby for events. From the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce to the middle and elementary schools, they receive calls to cater all around the area.

“That’s a great feeling because they could choose anywhere else, anybody else, but they always consider us first,” Alesha said.

Ruby’s catering company provides lunches for the Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn events. They even cater the Auburn University home games for high school prospects. Some days, they also make lunches for the senior citizens or places like the fire department in the community.

“She’s a very giving person,” Latetra said.

Supporting local communities helps stimulate growth for the entire community. Alesha said that when citizens support their local businesses, they help to keep the community together.

“It helps improve the community, helps it grow,” she said. “It helps it to magnify and be better, versus us traveling outside of the community to improve in a different area.”

Luckily, Ruby and her family have felt that support.

“I’m just thankful that the community opened up their heart and accepted those coming in,” Ruby said.