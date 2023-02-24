LaGrange-Troup Chamber chops ribbon on new axe-throwing business Published 11:00 am Friday, February 24, 2023

The variety of businesses in Downtown LaGrange continues to grow. The LaGrange-Troup Chamber of Commerce celebrated the newest and arguably the most unique one, Chophouse Axe Throwing, with a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon.

Owner DJ Morris said when he was thinking about buying the axe-throwing business, he knew it needed a better location. Chophouse, formerly Timberwolf Axe Throwing, had been on LaFayette Pkwy near Marcos Pizza, but Morris said the square is a better fit.

“I just know how much downtown has changed just in the last 15 or 20 years,” Morris said.

“Since I was in school at LaGrange College, we had the Idle Hour Pub and that was it. Now you’ve got restaurants, you’ve got places to go eat, the brewery, the hotel, the theater, the amphitheater and now you’ve got axe throwing,” Morris said.

“It is fun. I’m going to tell you, I love it,” he said. “I’m having so much fun watching people have fun.”

Morris said the business has been open for five weeks. Since then, they’ve had a bunch of private parties as well as walk-in visitors.

“We’ve had four businesses in here already for team-building events. So, it’s been it’s been great,” Morris said, noting 60 teenagers from LaGrange High School are set to come in next week.

Morris said he put in a lot of work on the business with his wife, Kelly, and their partners, Corey and Kylie Myhand.

“This place at one time was just dirt when we came in. We put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this place, and we plan on being here a long time,” Morris said.