Lanett native promoted to executive vice president Published 10:00 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

On Jan. 1, Marsh McLennan Agency Southeast promoted Slade Ponder to Executive Vice President of the Columbus and West Point offices. Ponder, a native of Lanett, has worked with MMA since 2012.

The promotion to executive vice president is based on achieving certain sales thresholds, leadership and individual production efforts, expertise in the industry and overall performance, according to a press release. As a part of MMA leadership, Ponder credits the success of his offices to the account executive team at his offices and the company’s backing.

“A producer a lot of times is only as good as their team, and I’m blessed to have a very strong team with the supporting staff that helps,” Ponder said to the VTN.

Ponder graduated from the Auburn University School of Business and attended the Chubb School of Insurance in California. He also holds a commercial lines coverage specialist (CLCS) and accredited advisor in insurance (AAI) designation.

In his new position, Ponder will be responsible for accounts’ sales, marketing and risk management. He will oversee both midsize and large commercial insurance accounts. Looking toward the future, Ponder hopes to continue growing his client base and serving the long-lasting relationships that MMA has cultivated over the years.

“In any type of sales role, your goal is to continue growing,” Ponder said.

Another part of building and sustaining relationships in risk management is having the loyalty and trust of the client base. After getting his education at Auburn University, Ponder returned to his hometown to serve the community he knows.

“It takes a very loyal client base and having confidence and trust in us as their risk management advisor,” Ponder said.

Slade and his family now reside in Opelika and are members of First United Methodist Church Opelika. He enjoys athletics, the outdoors and spending time with his family and friends.