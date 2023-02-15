Lanett unleashes intense pressure to down Ranburne 61-39, advance to 2A Regional semi-finals Published 10:03 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Lanett relied on stifling defense to upend Ranburne 61-39 in the Region 2A sub-regionals on Richard Carter Court in Lanett Tuesday. Led by Shamar Patterson’s 17 points, the Panthers put on a dominant display of defensive pressure that created problems for the Ranburne Bulldogs.

From the opening tip, it was clear what the game plan was going to be for the Panthers to advance to the next round of the AHSAA Region 2A state finals – intense pressure defense.

Elijah Whitfield dropped 6 of his 11 points in the first four minutes, leading the Panthers on a 14-0 opening quarter run.

The Panthers’ trap defense was relentless, turning over the Bulldogs, making it difficult for the them to get set in their offense and holding them to only nine points in the first quarter.

Lanett came out a little sloppy in the second quarter but still managed to hold the Bulldogs to 12 points.

At halftime, Panthers head coach Tay McCants said the team needed to keep the pressure up. He was not satisfied with the 19-point lead.

“[We have to] keep fighting, man,” he said. “We are up 19 right now. We need to be up 36 by the end of the game.”

As for the sloppy second quarter play, McCants chalked it up to his young bench players getting playing time.

“It’s my young guys. They have get comfortable playing, so hopefully, this game right here will give them a little playing experience,” McCants said. “My young guys have to start taking care of the ball better.”

While the Panthers did not hit the 36-point margin McCants aimed for, they managed to maintain the pressure, holding Ranburne to 18 total points in the final two quarters.

“That’s our bread and butter, that fresh defense,” McCants said at halftime. “We’re small, so we have to stay scrappy.”

The Panthers will travel to Jacksonville on Friday to face Sand Rock, who dropped North Sand Mountain 101-88 in its sub-regional.