PHOTOS: Valley boys capped off a perfect regular season defeating Callaway 63-56, check out frames from the historic night Published 2:12 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023

History was made Saturday as the Valley Rams put a stamp on a historic regular season, defeating Callaway 63-56, finishing the regular season a perfect 27-0. The Rams set their sights on the postseason as they await the winner of Beauregard and Tallasee in the Region 5A Area 7 semi-final game.

Check out some frames from the game.

Game stats

Jamarious Martin – 18 points 3 rebounds 8 assists 2 steals Cam Dooley – 17 points 10 rebounds 3 assists 2 steals 1 block Brandon Thomas – 14 points 9 rebounds 3 assists 1 steal 1 block Ian Crim-Davis – 5 points 3 rebounds 1 steal Denali Dooley – 5 pointts 5 rebounds 2 assist 1 steal Quen Story – 2 points 3 rebounds Jayden Thomas – 2 points 2 rebounds 1 assist