Point Lady Skyhawks claim first AAC basketball championship Published 2:50 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023

Point University Lady Skyhawks never trailed as they defeated top-seeded Bryan 81-64 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference basketball championship in Kingsport, Tennessee. Bryan came into the tournament with only one loss on the season, but Point’s pressure and patience proved too much.

Point was led by a brilliant offensive performance from Jasmine Griggs (26 points) and Mataea Boyd (22 points). Rebounding was vital to Point’s victory as the Skyhawks pulled down 30 on the defensive side of the floor and 11 on its own end.

Bryan pulled to within nine points at the half and for a brief period in the third quarter and while the Eagles looked to gain control of the game, the Skyhawks remained poised and never looked threatened.

Point drained 27 of 54 (50%) from the floor, to go along with 7 of 15 from three-point land.

Boyd was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Next up for the Lady Skyhawks is the NAIA National Tournament.