Rain forces change for LaGrange Mardi Gras parade Published 11:30 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

The sixth annual Krewe of Mask Mardi Gras Parade has been postponed unit Saturday, Feb. 18 due to expected inclement weather.

The Mardi Gras-themed Krewe of the Mask Parade has been a tradition for downtown LaGrange since 2017.

The city of LaGrange announced the change Friday morning due to the high likelihood of rain. LaGrange currently has a forecast of a 90 percent chance of rain with temperatures in the low 40s by the time the parade was set to start at 7 p.m.

The parade was originally set for this weekend.

LaGrange City Clerk Sue Olson said that the start time of 7 p.m. and the previously published route will remain the same.

The Krewe of the Mask has modified the route a bit this year to help stage the parade.

The parade will stage at the Southbend Skate Park and begin at Wild Leap, traveling up Main St. and turning left onto W. Harrelson St. until Church St, where it will make another left turn, and proceed to Bull St. and return to the skate park.

Krewe of Mask Ambassador Goose Boudreaux said this year’s parade will have 60 floats along with the parade’s first-ever animated float.

The Krewe of Mask has named Kenneth and Cheryl Gordon as king and queen for the 2023 Mardi Gras season.

Barbie Watts will serve as this year’s parade grand marshal.

Boudreaux said the parade party will go on as originally planned on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Brickhouse Grille in LaGrange.

Tickets for the now pre-parade party/dinner are $25 and can be purchased at the restaurant or at www.kreweofmask.com.