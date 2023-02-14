Rebels open baseball season with doubleheader shutout wins over Southern Prep Published 10:41 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

The Chambers Academy varsity baseball team had a strong showing in their season opener with an 11-o and 15-0 win over Southern Prep in a Monday double-header.

The Rebels made their presence known in the bottom of the first inning as Braxton Yerta tripled to bring Kyle Hand home and give the Rebels their first run of the season.

AJ Barnes hit a double to bring Yerta to home plate and make it 2-0.

Barnes led the Rebels in runs batted in with four.

Barnes scored to give the Rebels a 3-0 lead after a sacrifice grounder.

Buster Coker gave Chambers Academy their fourth run after Gray Hayley hit a fly ball.

Luke Tarver gave the Rebels their fifth and final run of the inning after Evan Arwood hit a sacrifice bunt.

Braxton Yerta was a monster on the mound with six strikeouts in seven at-bats in the first two innings.

The Rebels scored two more at the bottom of the second after a Barnes two-run double.

Barnes, Braxton Yerta, Kyle Hand and Buster Coker added on four more runs to give Chambers Academy a 9-0 lead at the end of the second.

The Rebels put Barnes on the mound in the third inning, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The first game ended on a mercy rule when Yerta and Barnes scored two at the bottom of the third.

The Rebels proved the first game wasn’t a fluke as Chambers Academy Rebels won the second game 15-0.

It only took two and a half innings for the Rebels to win as they scored eight runs in the first inning and seven in the second.

Hayden Hendrix had a solid showing on the mound with four strikeouts and no hits allowed in 35 pitches.

Kole Baker came in relief and had one strikeout in 11 pitches.

Landon Hand, Peyton Yerta, Jon Caulfield, Eli Pritchard and Eli Vernon all had two runs batted in.

The Rebels will face Ezekiel Academy on Friday.