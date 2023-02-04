Rebels take down Hooper to advance to Elite Eight Published 10:31 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

Despite Hooper Academy’s dangerous perimeter attack, the Chambers Academy varsity boys did exactly what they needed to do in the Rebels’ 56-43 win on Friday.

Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen was pleased to see his guys play well on the defensive end.

“We just made sure that we made tough shots from the perimeter, and we screened them out,” Allen said.

“We didn’t give them second shots. They had a couple long rebounds, but I thought we played solid on defense tonight.”

Chambers Academy leaned on the shooting of the Hayley brothers, Caden and Grey, who combined for 40 points.

The Rebels got off to a slow start offensively as they only had eight points in the first quarter, but the Rebels did a good job on the defensive end.

After taking an 8-3 lead before the second quarter, the Rebels exploded offensively as star Caden Hayley had eight points in the second quarter with six of those being free throws.

Chambers Academy also got three pointers from Grey Hayley and Levi Waldrop to take a 25-15 lead at halftime.

The Rebels opened the third quarter with a 5-0 run capped off by a Brayden Riley basket.

Hooper had two threes in the third quarter, but the Rebels kept the offensive pressure up as Grey Hayley had nine points in the third alone.

The Rebels took a 41-30 lead at the end of the third quarter, and they were able to control the pace of the game in the fourth quarter.

Hooper did have three threes in the fourth, but the Rebels made seven out of their eight free throws to make sure the Colts didn’t close the lead.

Allen was pleased with how his guys stepped up offensively after the first quarter.

“We just kept playing with confidence,” Allen said.

“We started knocking down shots. Levi [Waldrop] got hot and knocked a few down. Caden did a good job with his dribble drive. Grey Hayley got hot for us. We have to shoot the ball to win games.”

Caden is a senior, but Allen is going to enjoy watching the two brothers on the court while it lasts.

“It’s really fun,” Allen said.

“They’ll remember that the rest of their lives. I’m proud that I got to be their coach while they’re both really good players. They’re even better young men.”

The Rebels will travel to Butler, Alabama to face top seeded Patrician Academy next week.

“The season hasn’t gone the way we wanted to, but it doesn’t matter. We’re 1-0 in the postseason,” Allen said.

“They’re very similar to Hooper. We’ll have to go in there and play well.”