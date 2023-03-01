Springwood baseball splits doubleheader at home Published 10:35 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

The Springwood varsity baseball team lost to Flint River 12-3 but beat Southern Christian 17-15 in a home doubleheader on Tuesday.

Springwood head coach David Hudson feels like mental errors killed his team in both games.

“We started making mental mistakes,” Hudson said.

“We tried to get everybody 40 pitches. We gave up some walks. We hit pretty well, but we gave up some mistakes in the field. We have to get mentally tougher.”

The first game was a wash for the Wildcats, who couldn’t get a lot going offensively in the final three innings.

Springwood did take a 2-1 lead at the end of the first inning thanks an RBI single from Dallas Pearson and a hit by pitch for Cayden Cook.

Springwood had a 3-1 lead heading into the third inning, but errors cost the Wildcats with 5 runs allowed in the third and six allowed in the fifth.

Colt Pearson was one of the offensive leaders with two hits and two runs in four at bats.

The second game was more positive for Springwood, but the Wildcats were able to capitalize off several Southern Christian mistakes.

Springwood’s pitching was a little off as Luke Hudson was rehabbing an elbow injury, but Hudson still threw two strikeouts and allowed two hits on 45 pitches.

Springwood had five runs in the first, but all five were scored off stolen bases.

Southern Christian’s offense also took advantage of a couple Springwood errors and scored two in the top of the second.

In the bottom of the second, Springwood scored four runs off walks and errors to take a 9-2 lead.

Joel Davidson took over on the mound, and he struggled a bit as well while rehabbing an injury.

Southern Christian scored three runs on one hit and cut the Springwood lead to four. Springwood gave up six runs in the third, fourth and fifth inning, but still won.