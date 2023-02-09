STILL UNBEATEN: Rams to put undefeated season on the line again Thursday as playoff run starts Published 8:49 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

Valley High School will put its undefeated season on the line Thursday night against Tallassee in the class 5A, area 7 championship game.

The unbeaten Rams (27-0) will take on Tallassee (11-8), who has won three in a row coming in. Tallassee defeated Beauregard in the first round to reach the area championship game, while Valley had a bye straight to the championship.

The Rams won both regular season meetings — 72-47 on Dec. 12 and 80-65 on Dec. 24.

Email newsletter signup

Regardless of the outcome, both teams will advance. The winner will host in the sub-regional round, while the loser will go on the road.

Valley appears to be headed for a sub-regional game with area 8 foes Central Clay or Sylacauga on Feb. 14, depending on who wins that game.

The winner of that game will move on to play at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham on Feb. 20.