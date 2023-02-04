Structure fire claims the life of one man in Valley Published 6:26 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

One person died Friday in a structure fire, according to EAFD Chief Jacob Geiger. Firefighters responded to a structure fire at approximately 9:30 p.m. EST Friday on County Road 499.

While responding, units were notified of entrapment inside the structure. With heavy smoke and fire conditions, responding firefighters began fire suppression and rescue operations after being alerted to an entrapment inside the structure.

“With approximately 50% of the structure involved in fire, firefighters immediately conducted rescue operations, as well as suppression operations,” Geiger said. “One firefighter team conducted fire suppression methods to keep the flames at bay, while another team entered the structure to begin rescue operation.”

Shortly after entry, firefighters located a male victim and removed them from the structure to awaiting EAFD EMS.

After immediately beginning medical treatment, the patient was transported to EAMC-Lanier.

The victim later died at the medical facility. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by EAFD personnel, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office.