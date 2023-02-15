Tamicha Davis honored by Valley council after 30 successful years Published 10:00 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

VALLEY — For a number of years now, the Valley City Council has recognized a leading African-American resident of Valley as a special event during Black History Month. On Monday, Tamicha Davis, founder and owner of Davis Memorial Mortuary, Inc., was recognized with a mayor’s Proclamation for her achievements and contributions to the City of Valley.

“Tamicha A. Davis is the first African-American female that is a licensed embalmer and licensed funeral director to establish a funeral home in Valley,” the proclamation reads. “She has over 30 years experience and is the sole owner of her business.”

A Valley native, Davis graduated from Beulah High School in 1977. She has degrees from Southern Union State Community College and Jefferson State Community College.

Davis Memorial Mortuary specializes in all areas of funeral home services and holds a Certificate of Authority, which provides the license to sell pre-need services, enabling families to pre-plan and pre-pay for funeral services. Davis Memorial Mortuary was established on February 24, 2010, and opened for business on July 1, 2010.

“The City of Valley supports our local businesses that create jobs, boost our economy and preserve our community,” the proclamation continues. “Davis Memorial Mortuary has been one of the many pillars in the community, providing professional services in areas of the death care industry.”

A large number of the Davis Memorial Mortuary staff, family members and well wishers were at city hall for the presentation, among them were Mayor Jamie Heard of Lanett, who works part time at the mortuary.

“I want to thank my family and my staff of their support,” Davis said. “There is no place I had rather be than in Valley, Alabama.”

She received a standing ovation from the council and the crowd gathered in the council chamber.