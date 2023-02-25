The Valley boys and Lanett girls will travel to Birmingham next week to pursue each program’s first state title Published 10:00 am Saturday, February 25, 2023

The Valley Rams clinched a trip to their third state semifinal appearance in school history while the Lanett Lady Panthers earned their third consecutive trip to Birmingham.

Both teams will be looking for their first state championship in school history.

Lanett

Lanett will play Cold Springs on Monday, and it will certainly be the Panthers toughest game of the season.

Lanett’s path to the semifinals consisted of an area championship domination of Horseshoe Bend followed by a 62-40 win over Ranburne in the subregional round.

The Lady Panthers beat Pisgah 69-65 in the regional semifinals. Last yaer the Lady Eagles had knocked Lanett out in the semifinals and went on to win the state championship.

Lanett moved on to beat Ider 52-46 in the regional championship, and now they’ll face the Cold Springs Eagles, who are ranked No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings.

Cold Springs blew out Cornerstone 68-40 in the subregional round and then beat Tuscaloosa Academy 50-42 in the regional semi-finals.

The Lady Eagles beat Francis Marion 7o-60 in the central regional final, and now the two teams will battle for a spot in the state championship.

Both Lanett and Cold Springs lost only two games in the regular season, but the winner will have to face either Geneva County or Mars Hill Bible in the championship.

Geneva County came from the south regional and beat G.W. Long 50-40 in the subregional round.

The Lady Bulldogs moved on to beat Highland Home 48-31 in the regional semifinal and then beat Abbeville 49-41 in the regional final.

Geneva County finished the regular season ranked sixth in 2A with a record of 21-5.

The Lady Bulldogs will have to face Mars Hill Bible from the northwest regional.

Mars Hill Bible beat Lamar County 67-43 in the subregional round then dominate Holly Pond 60-34 in the regional semifinal.

The Lady Panthers took down Sulligent 48-36 in the regional final, and they’re ranked second by the ASWA with a regular season record of 19-4.

Only Mars Hill Bible and Cold Springs were ranked higher than Lanett.

Valley

The Valley Rams will play northeast regional champions, Scottsboro, for a chance to play in the state championship.

Valley is the lowest ranked team left in 5A, but the Rams are the only undefeated team left in the entire state.

Valley’s path to the semifinals was a relatively easy one, but the Rams took care of business along the way.

Valley dominated Sylacauga 77-40 in the subregional round then dominated Demopolis 72-44 in the regional semifinal.

The Rams dominated Central of Clay County 61-36 in the regional final.

Scottsboro, the Rams’ opponent, finished the regular season ranked sixth with a 19-7 record, and defeated Boaz 69-57 in the subregional round.

The Wildcats beat Springville 64-49 in the regional semifinal and beat Guntersville by one point in the regional final.

Whoever wins that game will have to face the winner of Charles Henderson and Ramsay.

Charles Henderson won the south regional final and is ranked fifth with a regular season record of 19-5.

The Trojans beat Headland 66-47 in the subregional round then beat Vigor 67-41 in the regional semifinal.

Ramsay had a regular season record of 21-6 and won the northwest regional.

The Rams smoked John Carroll 85-45 in the subregional round and then beat Madison Academy 74-60.

Ramsay defeated Fairfield 62-54.