Three Bulldogs sign on National Signing Day Published 2:05 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The LaFayette Bulldogs announced three football signings on National Signing Day.

Joshua Bledsoe, Ken Oliver and Zyterrious Dawson all signed their National Letter of Intent to play football at the next level.

Bledsoe will take his talents to the Sun Belt conference to play for the South Alabama Jaguars.

Email newsletter signup

He is excited to play for the Jaguars.

“It feels really good knowing that I didn’t have a lot when I was growing up” Bledsoe said.

“For me to get to the next step feels really good. I can help my family out in the future. I have a lot of emotions. I’m leaving, but I can come back and help my community. I feel pretty good about leaving. It feels good that the community knows what I’m doing, and I can continue the process.”

Ken Oliver will stay close to home and play for the Fountain City Prep Pirates in Prattville.

“It’s a great program,” Oliver said. “They won a state title. It’s a great opportunity for me and my recruitment. Hopefully, I can get some more offers and play for a four year school. It’s a great experience to put on for the LaFayette community. I dreamed of playing at the next level. I love playing football. I’m happy, and I’m sad because I’m leaving my brothers and my family. I can always see them when I need to. I can call them if I need help with something.”

Dawson will travel all the way to Virginia to play for the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons.

“It’s going to be a great start,” Dawson said.

“It’ll be a new beginning. There’s not much I can say. I hope I don’t get homesick. I want to come back. I’m very excited. I thank God for putting me in the position I’m in now. Everybody wants me to put on for the city.”

Friends and family gathered in the LaFayette library to celebrate and give advice to the three seniors, who will leave behind what they know and start a new journey.

Principal Christie Brock Johnson gave the three players word of encouragement, and some of the coaches gave some parting words as well.

All three players will graduate in the spring and move on to the next step in their football careers in the fall.