Tree of Life to discuss vocational educational training project Published 11:00 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

The Tree of Life is hosting a public meeting to discuss a project to provide vocational educational training for individuals with disabilities on Feb. 20 from 4 to 5 p.m. The community facility project also aims to distribute essential community resources for families and individuals in need.

“Now, here in 2023, we are preparing for growth and development with our next upcoming proposed project, our vocational education training center and resource distribution hub,” said Managing Director Jennifer Huguley in a press release. “This community facility will service the rural areas of West Central Georgia and the East Alabama counties.”

The meeting will be held at the West Point Tech Training Center at 1122 O. G. Skinner Drive, West Point, Georgia.

Email newsletter signup

The Tree of Life’s mission is to support individuals with disabilities with vocational opportunities and help economically disadvantaged individuals with free resources. The organization serves the local rural areas of West Central Georgia and East Alabama.

To RSVP for the event, call 706-333-8728.