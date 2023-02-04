Tree of Life to discuss vocational educational training project

Published 11:00 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

By Charlotte Reames

The Tree of Life is hosting a public meeting to discuss a project to provide vocational educational training for individuals with disabilities on Feb. 20 from 4 to 5 p.m. The community facility project also aims to distribute essential community resources for families and individuals in need. 

“Now, here in 2023, we are preparing for growth and development with our next upcoming proposed project, our vocational education training center and resource distribution hub,” said Managing Director Jennifer Huguley in a press release. “This community facility will service the rural areas of West Central Georgia and the East Alabama counties.”

The meeting will be held at the West Point Tech Training Center at 1122 O. G. Skinner Drive, West Point, Georgia. 

Email newsletter signup

The Tree of Life’s mission is to support individuals with disabilities with vocational opportunities and help economically disadvantaged individuals with free resources. The organization serves the local rural areas of West Central Georgia and East Alabama. 

To RSVP for the event, call 706-333-8728.

More News Main

LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar retires after 28 years

Lanett JROTC introduces drones project

Troup County Schools announce teacher of the year finalists

15 JP Powell students earn a trip to the Greater East Regional Alabama Science and Engineering Fair

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events