Two killed in accident Saturday morning on Upper Big Springs Road Published 11:00 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Two people were killed in an accident Saturday morning on Upper Big Springs Road, according to Troup County Coroner Erin Hackley.

Mike Speight and Leanne Speight were killed in the accident, which occurred near Hood Road.

The Georgia State Patrol released initial information from the accident on Saturday evening. A white Toyota Tacoma was stopped facing west on Upper Big Springs Road, waiting to make a left turn onto Hood Road. Another vehicle, a silver Ford Edge, was traveling west on Upper Big Springs Road approaching the Toyota Tocoma from the rear.

Email newsletter signup

GSP said the driver of the Ford Edge was following too closely to the Toyota Tacoma and swerved to the left into the eastbound lane where it struck a grey Chevrolet Suburban traveling eastbound head-on.

Both the driver and passenger of the Suburban were killed. A fourth vehicle, a maroon Kia Optima, was traveling east on Upper Big Springs Road behind the Suburban and swerved right to avoid the crash. It struck several small trees with its front.

GSP did not release details of the victims in its report, but Hackley had confirmed the identity of Mike and Leanne Speight earlier in the day.

Hackley said she was unaware of any other life-threatening injuries.