U.S. Marshal’s assist LaFayette police in arrest of man for attempted murder Published 9:13 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

According to a press release from the LaFayette Police Department, on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023, Deperriez Akeem Rashaud Burton, 28, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, reckless endangerment, discharging firearm In city limits, and unlawful Possession of a Pistol.

Burton was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Dec.3, 2022, within the City of Lafayette. Burton was arrested at Saehaesung Inc. by members of the U.S. Marshals task force and booked into the Chambers County Detention

Facility. Burton, also has additional charges. The LaFayette Police Department thanks the U.S. Marshals task force and Chambers County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance.