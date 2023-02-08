Valley set to take on Tallassee in area championship Published 10:27 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The Valley Rams got to sit and watch as Beauregard and Tallassee fought each other, and the Tigers beat Beauregard 67-54 to advance to the area championship against the Valley Rams on Thursday.

Valley played Tallassee two times this season, and neither game was that close.

The Rams won the first game 72-47 at home on Dec. 12 and 85-65 on the road on Jan. 24.

Both teams will advance to the subregional round, but the winner of the area championship will host the 5A area eight runner-up.

Sylacauga and Central-Clay County will face each other on Thursday night to determine who will face Tallassee and Valley.

The Rams will look to build upon their perfect season on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST.