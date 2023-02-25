WHAT’S IN A NAME? H. Grady Bradshaw Library Published 5:30 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023

The H. Grady Bradshaw Library was constructed in May of 1976 and sits right next to the Shawmut community at 3419 20th Ave.

The library was announced in 1975, and Joe Lanier along with West Point Pepperell donated $300,000 toward the cost of construction.

Lanier was one of the founding board members of the library.

Email newsletter signup

Henry Grady Bradshaw was the executive director of the George H. Lanier Council for the Boy Scouts of America.

Bradshaw began his Greater Valley Area career working as a sweeper spinner in the Lanett Mill in 1902.

In 1940, Bradshaw was appointed as the executive director of the Boy Scouts and served for 12 years until he decided to retire.

Bradshaw went back to the mill to work as a personnel director, and he went back to the scouts until 1957.

After his retirement from the mill, Bradshaw became a counselor for the West Point Manufacturing Company until his official retirement in 1968.

Bradshaw also served as a Board of Trustees member for Shorter College.

Among his many roles was being an ordained minister at First Baptist Church.

Bradshaw also served as a member of the West Point Rotary Club.

“He helped organize the hospital and was friends with Joe Lanier,” H. Grady Bradshaw Library Director Mary Hamilton said.

“He was instrumental in the library being built. The board in charge of building the library decided to name it in honor of Mr. Bradshaw.”