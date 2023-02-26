WHAT’S IN A NAME? Morgan-Washburn Stadium Published 7:00 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023

Lanett’s Morgan-Washburn Stadium is home to the two-time state champion Lanett Panthers, and the name reflects the storied history of the program.

The Washburn part of the stadium comes from former Lanett coach Dan Washburn, who was responsible for 109 wins at Lanett High.

Washburn is the second winningest coach for the Panthers behind current head coach Clifford Story Jr., who broke the record this season.

Washburn is a native of Chambers County, but he played his high school career at LaFayette.

Washburn played college football at Chattanooga, and he spent the majority of his coaching career in Chambers County.

Washburn began coaching at Lanett in 1967, where he had four winning seasons before temporarily leaving the Panthers.

Washburn’s name was added to the stadium in 2006.

For Washburn, he’s honored to have his name enshrined on the stadium.

“It’s a great honor,” Washburn said.

“I feel very humbled. There’s a lot of tradition there. It’s gone all the way through Clifford Story, who has continued that tradition. I’m honored by that gesture.”

The stadium was also named after Malvern Morgan, who served as Lanett’s athletic director starting in 1947.

“Malvern Morgan coached there for 12 years and had very successful teams,” Washburn said.

“I watched his teams play when I was in high school. He had greats like Bobby Hunt, Richard Wood, David Hill and David Jones. They all played at Auburn University and the pros. He was a stern disciplinarian. He had a great athletic mind. He went on to a career in banking. He was very intelligent and well respected statewide.”