WHAT’S IN A NAME? Springwood School Published 8:00 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023

Springwood School is the sole private school in Lanett and is an institution that takes pride in its international program.

The school was founded in 1970, and it is currently headed by Kimberly Baylis.

Springwood was named after the surrounding land, which consists of several wooded areas and nearby springs.

Email newsletter signup

The land was purchased from Joseph L. Jennings and was put together by the Chattahoochee Valley Educational Foundation.

When the school was founded, there were 161 students and only included grades one through nine. The first headmaster of Springwood was David M. Ulrey.

Athletic programs were added to the school in 1971 when the first athletic director, Larry Boswell, helped open a physical education program.

Boswell also helped Springwood build what would become Boswell Gymnasium.