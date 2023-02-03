Wildcats fall to Lee-Scott in region tournament Published 10:33 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

It was a nightmare game for the Springwood Wildcats, who lost 76-37 to top seeded Lee-Scott in the region tournament on Thursday.

Springwood head coach Lisa Sampson feels like her team didn’t execute as well as she wanted them to.

“I thought their mindset was good,” Sampson said.

“I thought our plan was good. When the ball was tipped, everybody acted like there was no plan. Against a good team, you have to be more disciplined. We could’ve done everything better. We didn’t play our style of basketball. They got us out of what we were trying to do defensively. We never looked back. In the second half, we came back and did some of the things I asked them to do. With a good team like that, you can’t wait a half to do what I’m asking.”

The Warriors opened up on a 12-0 run partially in thanks to Walker Fisher’s 10 first quarter points.

The Wildcats stopped the bleeding with a Micah Thomas layup that also drew a foul, but the Warrior defense proved to be too much for the Wildcats.

Defensively, Springwood couldn’t stop the transition game, and the Warriors added two three pointers to help Lee-Scott take a 30-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

While Springwood’s defense played a little faster in the second quarter, Lee-Scott opened on a 7-0 run but was stopped by a free throw from Anthony Keafer.

Thomas scored six in the second quarter to help the Wildcats add more points, but the Warriors added three more threes to take a 48-13 lead at halftime.

Sampson explained what she told her guys at halftime.

“I challenge them,” Sampson said.

“If they want to be a good team, they have to all buy in to what we’re asking. We have to all work together.”

Lee-Scott also did a good job shutting down Eli and Daniel Westbrook, who had no points in the first half.

Springwood’s offense opened up a little bit more in the second half as Eli Westbrook opened up with a three, but Lee-Scott’s speed on the other end gave the Wildcats problems.

Despite Thomas scoring 10 in the third, the Warriors got to the free throw line and helped extend the Lee-Scott lead to 68-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

Daniel Westbrook found a little bit of magic in the fourth quarter scoring all six of Springwood’s fourth quarter points, but Lee-Scott’s Fisher continued to force turnovers and score in transition.

The Wildcats will have less than 24 hours before they have to play Glenwood in the third place game.