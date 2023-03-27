27th annual LaFayette Day set for April 8 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Valley Haven School is holding the 27th annual LaFayette Day on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m central time. Citizens can look forward to musical entertainment, a car show and motorcycle ride throughout the day.

The event aims to raise funds to benefit the Valley Haven School.

“This has been an event that actually gives the community time to come together and to support a good cause, which is Valley Haven School. So that is the reason that we continue it,” said LaFayette Day Chairperson Lynn Oliver. “We just believe that the community needs something as well as Valley Haven, and I think both of them benefit from it.”

Across downtown on the square, vendors will be set up with arts and crafts booths. Food trucks will be available as well.

The car show will feature antique cars, street rods and trucks and trailers. Guests can view the entrants from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT. The motorcycle ride will begin at 9:30 a.m. Participants will be leaving from the parking lot at Greene’s Super Drug on Highway 29.

“This year, we’re going to have a special guest,” Oliver said.

Children will have the chance to meet the Easter Bunny during the event.

There will also be a raffle to auction off a pellet grill. All proceeds from the food and crafts vendors and the raffle to go fund the Valley Haven School. The event brings in an average of $10,000 each year.

Businesses around the community donate items to the event to help raise money. Farmers Merchants Bank, Lowes Pharmacy and Harmon Insurance have LaFayette Day t-shirts and raffle tickets at their businesses.

“We appreciate all the support that the community and the businesses have always given to Valley Haven School,” Oliver said.

LaFayette Day began in 1997 as a community yard sale to help fundraise and give back to the community for Valley Haven School. VHS opened in 1959 with the mission to provide education, training and other services to individuals with disabilities.

VHS runs under the Arc of the Chattahoochee Valley. The school serves individuals spanning from 3 months to 82 years old in Chambers County and Lee County.