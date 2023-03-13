$461,000 of methamphetamine seized in Troup County Published 4:47 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

According to a press release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, on March 10, investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with assistance from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit, executed a narcotics search warrant at 508 Merrill Lane in LaGrange.

During a search of the residence, investigators located approximately 20 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine. The resident, Latoya Zachery, 41 years of age, was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine. She is currently being held in the Troup County Jail without bond.

The approximate street value of the recovered Methamphetamine is $461,000.00.