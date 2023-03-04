Annual tree giveaway to be held March 11 Published 11:00 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

VALLEY — The City of Valley and the Valley Tree Board will be having their annual tree giveaway on Saturday, March 11th. It will be getting under way at 8 a.m. EST in the parking lot outside city hall. It’s for city residents only.

“We want to thank our residents in advance for taking part in this over the years,” said Tree Board President Suzie Britt. “As with most everything else right now, prices have risen sharply for trees. Depending on the turnout, we may have to limit the number of trees we give each Valley resident.”

Trees that will be available include plum, snowball, Leyland cypress and blueberry. “There will also be a drawing for at least one special surprise tree,” Britt said. “You do not have to be present to win.”

Britt said she looks forward to this tree giveaway each year and talking to people about how their trees have grown over the years. “It’s always gratifying to hear how the trees we’ve given away in previous years are doing,” Britt said. “Thank you for taking care of your trees. We also thank the city for taking care of trees throughout Valley. Please tell your council representative and Mayor Leonard Riley how much you appreciate their having this tree giveaway day and what they do to maintain healthy trees throughout the city.”

Valley is one of 22 communities in Alabama that is a Tree City USA member. The next Arbor Day will be observed on April 28th.