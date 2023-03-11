Breakfast with a Badge at Tasty Donuts Published 9:30 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

Citizens with a sweet tooth will be excited for the Lanett Police Department’s Breakfast with a Badge event at Tasty Donuts on March 28.

Citizens can get acquainted with Chief Denise McCain, Cpt. Patrick McCullough, Cpt. Richard Casner, Cpt. Kody Kent and patrol officers. They will be around from 7:45 to 9 a.m.

“Part of our job is to keep crime down but it’s also to help fill the community with the things they need,” Kent said.

With the newly appointed McCain, the event will give citizens a chance to get to know her and her officers. According to Kent, Breakfast with a Badge is just the beginning for the Lanett PD.

“Our goal is to engage more local businesses to feel free to give us a call,” Kent said. “And we won’t shy away from any ideas other people have with us to maybe collaborate to, like I said, build the trust within the community as well as the police officers themselves.”

The LPD is also looking to build more partnerships with local businesses. There will be plenty of events in the future for the community to get engaged.

“This could be the start,” Kent said. “This is what we get started with, and if another local business in the city wants to contact us for another event, if it’s something that we can fit in, we would be more than happy to get that scheduled.”