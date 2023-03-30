Buc-ee’s announces grand opening date in Auburn Published 10:00 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Buc-ee’s announced Wednesday it will unveil its newest travel center in Auburn, on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Doors to the new location will open to the public at 6 a.m. CST, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 9:30 a.m. CST.

The new location is located at 2500 Buc-ee’s Boulevard, and occupies more than 53,470 square feet, offers 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go.

Local leaders attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include Mayor Ron Anders of Auburn; City Councilperson Tommy Dawson of Auburn; Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch; City of Auburn Economic Development Director Phillip Dunlap; Lee County Commission Chairman Bill English; and others.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 45 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee’s recently announced the brand is headed West with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri. The first Virginia location was announced in March of this year.

“Our partnership with Alabama couldn’t be stronger, and Auburn is the perfect place for a Buc-ee’s,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “The home of the Tigers is ideally located along I-85, making it the perfect stop for travelers headed to Georgia or down to the Alabama Gulf Coast. We can’t wait to become even more involved in this beautiful community.”

Buc-ee’s Auburn will bring 200 new jobs to the area with starting pay well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 100% matching 401k up to 6%, and three weeks of paid vacation.