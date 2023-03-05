Cam Dooley and Brandon Thomas receive tournament awards Published 8:49 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

Valley’s Cam Dooley and Brandon Thomas were recognized for their efforts in the state semifinals and finals with all-tournament selections.

Dooley was also named the Tournament MVP despite having no points in the first half. He was explosive in the second half with 19 points to carry the Rams.

For Thomas, he’s thrilled to win a championship while having his individual efforts recognized.

“It feels good,” Thomas said. “I told everybody we’d bring it home. Thank you to coach Harper. Thank you to all the fans. Everybody came out to support us. It was just black in there. We blacked out the gym.”

Thomas helped the Rams gain momentum toward the end of the game when Cam Dooley passed it, and Thomas slammed it down to ignite the crowd.

“It felt good,” Thomas said. “I got everybody going. I said we’re not going to lose the game. Everybody bought in and played together.”

Thomas knows that he wants to bring another blue map home.

“We have to keep working,” Thomas said.

Thomas only had six points but was a force on defense with 12 rebounds, four blocks and four steals in the championship game.

Dooley said he’s excited to bring home a championship.

“It feels great,” Dooley said.

“Everyone is cheering us on. They’re all here for us.”

Dooley struggled in the first half but was able to focus and put the team on his back in the second half.

“Me and coach Harper had a talk at halftime,” Dooley said.

“He told me what I needed to work on, and I did that.”

Cam now gets to leave behind a legacy at Valley High.

“Next for me is to try and get another championship with the upcoming team,” Dooley said.

“After that, I want to go to college and play ball.”

Dooley did everything for the Rams in the second half with 19 points, nine rebounds, four steals and a block.