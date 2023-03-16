CFCU board honors ‘People Helping People’ recipient Published 10:00 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Valley High School senior Mason Turnham was presented with the 2023 “People Helping People” scholarship from Chattahoochee Federal Credit Union.

The scholarship was for $1000, which Tunrham plans to help him study Health Sciences at the University of South Alabama. His goal is to pursue a career as an Interventional Radiologist.

“The CFCU Board, and its staff, are proud to have the 2023 “People Helping People” scholarship winner here today to receive this award,” said Board Member Tyrone Newton during the meeting. “This year’s recipient is richly deserving of this award.”

Turnham is currently a member of Beta Club, Book Club, National Honor Society and the Varsity Track team.

He is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta Club, in which he tutor other students in math. During the summer, he was a volunteer for the Christian Service Center.

The “People Helping People” scholarship began in 2016 in honor of former CFCU Board Member Oscar Crawley.

Crawley served for the credit union and the community for 17 years and was the Board President from 2008 to 2015.

“Oscar was dedicated to making CFCU a place where members could get the financial help that was needed to support their family,” Newton said during the meeting.