Chambers County at marginal risk for severe storms Sunday Published 9:30 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

On Sunday afternoon and evening, the southern part of central Alabama, including Chambers County, has a marginal risk of severe storms as a strong storm system moves over the region.

According to Birmingham National Weather Service, the primary threat is damaging winds of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

“If people have anything lying close to windows like lawn furniture or loose wood, go ahead and buckle those down or take them in,” said Chambers County 911 & EMA Deputy Director Kathy Hornsby.

On Friday, the Birmingham National Weather Service trimmed back the enhanced risk and slight risk areas further west and northwest for Friday night and Saturday morning.

For most of Chambers County, the marginal risk for possible tornadoes and severe winds up to 60 or 70 mph is expected from 4 a.m. until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Because many people are asleep during those hours, Hornsby suggested people download weather alert apps to keep them updated.

“We can expect trees and limbs down, maybe some spotty electricity while they work to fix fallen electrical lines,” Hornsby said.

The instability and threat decrease as the line of storms move toward Auburn. Still, the Chambers County 911 & EMA advised that the threat could change as it gets closer. Citizens of Chambers County should be weather aware and watch for any updates.

“Stay weather aware,” Hornsby said. “Have a safety plan and know it, and make sure you have a safer place to go to.”

Hornsby advised preparing an emergency bag with a helmet or head covering, a flashlight, a whistle, bottled water and nonperishable food and any life-saving medicine.

There is one FEMA rated shelter in Abanda and another in Waverly.

Hornsby also said there’s a potential for flash flooding of 1.5 to 2 inches due to rainfall from Sunday evening to Monday morning. The timing has not been determined yet.