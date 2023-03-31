Chambers County, West Point at marginal risk for severe weather Published 4:53 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

As a large storm system makes its way across several states, Chambers County and West Point are at a marginal risk for the threat of damaging winds, quarter-sized hail and tornadoes.

The storm is expected to hit Alabama by midnight Friday night, according to Birmingham National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex Sizemore.

As it crosses Alabama, the storm will go through a weakening phase. By the time it reaches Chambers County and West Point, the risk level will be 1 out of 5. The storm will likely hit the area close to sunrise around 7 a.m.

“We encourage people, because it’s going to be an overnight event for most of Alabama, to just make sure you have a way to get weather information, weather warnings issued for your area,” Sizemore said.

There is still a chance for a strong or severe storm that could produce damaging winds and tornadoes. Sizemore advised the community to continue to check in with weather alerts.

“Have your weather radio by your bed or have your phone next to you,” Sizemore said. “So if it goes off, you can get up and be able to take protective actions and get to your safe place.”