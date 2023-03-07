Chris Young performs at Oaks Farm for Party in the Patch Published 9:30 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Over 3,000 country music fans enjoyed a day of music, games and fun at the Chris Young Party in the Patch concert on Saturday.

The concert was organized by 423 Productions and hosted by Oaks Farm in LaFayette. According to 423 Owner Chris Bass, it was the largest concert that they have held at the venue so far.

“We feel like it was a great opportunity for us to grow and, you know, have to increase everything some and kind of get a good gauge on like scaling up towards bigger shows,” Bass said.

Oaks Farm and 423 Productions received great praise from Chris Young’s team for the production.

“They said that they could not have been more pleased with the way everything went, how beautiful the Oaks farm was and just how the venue was set up and the overall production and everything on our side,” Bass said. “They said it was top notch. So anytime we get a report like that we hold our heads high.”

The event saw a huge response from the community, particularly the local businesses. Bass said that the sponsorships made a huge impact on the success of the event.

“Having the support of the local businesses is a pretty overwhelming blessing,” Bass said. “I do concerts in a lot of areas, and every single area I do concerts is much bigger than LaFayette, Alabama, so the outpouring from the sponsors that we get is really second to none for the size city that it is. It’s unreal how they support and want to see this area grow.”

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office was present as well.

Looking ahead for country music fans, 423 Productions plans to host at least four more concerts at the Oaks Farm this year. Bass hopes to see the Oaks Farm become a country music entertainment destination. The next date to add to the calendar may be as soon as July 7.

“It’ll be one that we expect to outsell and outperform this show significantly,” Bass said. “I can’t give too many details right now because we haven’t finalized and confirmed but it’s one of the hottest acts in country music right now.”

For future concerts, Bass plans to make accommodations for more portapotties, added gate staff, site lodgings and parking space. He also hopes to work with local hotels to offer guests deals on reservations for the night.