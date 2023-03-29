City of LaFayette issues boil water advisory Published 9:09 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

In a press release from the city of LaFayette, the city announced the water system lost pressure resulting in water loss in the distribution system due to lake flooding that washed the road and water pipe going from the City Lake to the Water Plant.

BOIL YOUR WATER FOR THREE MINUTES BEFORE USING

Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for at least (3) minutes, and cool before using. Or use bottled water suitable for drinking. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

ALL STORED WATER, DRINKS OR ICE MADE RECENTLY FROM THIS SUPPLY SHALL BE DISCARDED.

This boil water notice applies to areas which had no water pressure starting March 28, 2023 throughout the system.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

What happened?

On Monday, March 27, 2023 we received several severe storms throughout the area, leading to excessive rain. This caused the City Lake level to rise and road beside City Lake to flood. On Tuesday morning March 28, 2023, the overflow of water caused the road to erode, trees to fall, and took out a section of the water main that feeds water from the City Lake pump station to the Water Plant. The water plant is not able to pump water to the City until repairs are completed. The City of LaFayette is currently buying water from Hughley Water. Hughley Water can only provide the City with about half the volume of water that the City normally pumps on a daily basis. This may cause low pressure in some areas and some without water. Such system failure carries with it a potential that fecal contamination or other disease-causing organisms could enter the distribution system. These conditions may pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment to persons served by the system.

What is being done?

The City of LaFayette is working with the County Department, TREC, Engineers, and ARWA to resolve this issue as soon as possible. As soon as the water supply is restored, samples of the water system will be collected and tested for bacteria. After the results indicate no bacteria is present, you will be notified that the water is safe to drink and use as normal.

Residents will need to continue to boil their water until further notice from the city.

For more information, residents can contact City Hall 334-864-7181 or Ann Gleaton 334-755-5365