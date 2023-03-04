Community steps up to support Chattahoochee Humane Society online auction Published 9:00 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

Animal rescue lovers have united to support the dogs and cats at the Chattahoochee Humane Society’s Facebook auction.

Approximately 72 local businesses and individuals have donated goods and services, including a Braves signed baseball, for their online fundraiser from March 20 to 31.

“We’ve had an outpouring of donations,” Frazer said.

Email newsletter signup

The auction is fully supported by donations from businesses in the Valley area, including West Point. Businesses have donated gift cards and discounted services for tires and air conditioning services. Some boutiques have donated merchandise like purses and t-shirts. The Atlanta Braves have even donated a baseball signed by Ian Anderson.

As time gets closer for the auction, Frazer will make posts teasing some of the items up for bid and the business.

“It’s a good community involvement auction,” Frazer said. “We’re looking forward to it.”

Local artisans are working on pieces to donate, including a pet portrait. Purge Nation and Merle Norman are among some of the businesses to donate.The shelter is accepting donations until March 13.

“We’d like to have a little bit of everything,” Frazer said.

The shelter’s goal is for all items to be donated so that all profit can go directly to the animals’ needs. The proceeds will go toward the medical needs of the animals, including vaccinations and spay/neuter procedures. The humane society requires that all dogs and cats be spayed or neutered before they can be adopted. Each animal costs approximately $65 to $75 for their procedure and rabies vaccinations.

“I’ve just actually given my life over to dogs and cats at the shelter. Somebody’s gotta do it,” she said. “I’m an animal lover of all — everything. They don’t have a voice. They don’t have a chance if we don’t step up to the plate and help them.”

Over the past several weeks, the humane society has seen a flood of support from the community.

“We’ve had so much outpouring from the community,” Frazer said.

Frazer and Volunteer Amber Henderson brought two dogs to Point University to raise visibility for the shelter. Afterwards, they received approximately 27 volunteer applications from students. They were also able to put a donation barrel in Point’s dining hall.

“The community has really been stepping up,” Frazer said.

Chase Dial, director of residential life brought 24 students out to the shelter to volunteer some yard work. The students spent an hour moving limbs and then got rewarded by playing with some of the dogs and puppies at the shelter.

At the beginning of February, community adoptions and rescues helped save several animals from euthanization while they were past full capacity. The shelter found homes for 37 animals and had no euthanizations.