County commission paves way for $48.6M Knauf enhancements Published 9:00 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

On Monday, the Chambers County Commission approved an abatement request from the CCDA on behalf of Knauf Insulation.

CCDA executive director Valerie Gray told the commission that Knauf plans a significant capital investment to enhance the energy efficiency and resiliency of its existing production line. The company expects to reduce its carbon footprint and providing a pathway to enhance environmental management.

Gray told the Commission that Knauf plans to invest $48,575,952 beginning in March. Knauf currently employs 238 team members in Chambers County.

The request for abatement is a statutory incentive that is available to manufacturing firms locating or expanding in Alabama. Gray stated that the request is for property taxes except those levied for education/schools and the county’s road and bridge fund.

Estimated annual property taxes for education and road and bridge average $140,240.70 per year and $242,880 for the purchase of new machinery and equipment. Those taxes will be collected.

Gray stated that this expansion benefits the county’s public education systems and road and bridge fund. In addition to the taxes generated, it also solidifies Knaufs’presence in the community.

“With this investment in our community Knauf is showing us that they are successful here and that they can continue to grow and thrive in Chambers County.,” Gray said.

Construction is set to begin in March.

Located in the Huguley Industrial Park, Knauf has called Lanett and Chambers County home since 1986. Throughout its 37 years in Chambers County, Knauf has employed hundreds of local residents. According to their website, Knauf is a leading, family-owned global manufacturer of fiberglass insulation — delivering thermal and acoustical solutions for residential, commercial, industrial and OEM applications.