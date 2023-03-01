Early voting begins for SPLOST in Troup County Published 11:00 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

After the first day of early voting, less than a hundred voters have cast ballots in Troup County and LaGrange, but that number will almost certainly ramp up as the election nears on March 21.

Election Supervisor Andy Harper said they had 78 ballots cast on Monday, Feb. 27. Early voting will continue through March 17.

Registered voters can cast their ballots in advance at the Troup County Government Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on two Saturdays. The polls will be open for two Saturday early voting days on March 4 and again on March 11.

All voters in Troup County will see the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) referendum on their ballots. The voters will be able to choose whether or not to renew the SPLOST is set to expire in 2024. If approved, the next SPLOST VI would run through 2031.