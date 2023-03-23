Eggstravaganza: Join Point University for Easter fun Published 10:00 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

As spring begins to bloom, Easter celebrations have sprouted up around the Greater Valley area.

Point University will be having its Easter Eggstravaganza at West Point Park on March 30. Everyone from the community is invited to attend the event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

An easter egg hunt will begin for the kids at 5 p.m. After that, there will be a bounce house, egg decorating station and concessions to enjoy.

Email newsletter signup

“We want everybody to come out,” said Associate Dean of Students Illya Lawrence. “We want at least 400 children to come.”

Point University Student Athlete Advisory Committee is partnering with their local partners, Spring Road Church and New Dimensions Worship Center.

Point University held an easter basket giveaway last year. This time around, Lawrence decided to incorporate a new event into the community inspired by one from his hometown.

“We all know the significance of Easter,” Lawrence said. “The main thing is to give back to the community.”

The Easter Eggstravaganza is the first of Point University’s Impact Day since the pandemic put a halt to it. The Impact Day is reserved for students, faculty and staff volunteering a service to the community.

“I expect there to be at least 150 to 200 volunteers from Point students, faculty and staff and our partners in the community,” Lawrence said.

If families miss the Eggstravaganza, they can celebrate Easter at the Oaks Farm on April 1. The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance at the Oaks Farm just in time for Easter. Children can have their picture taken over brunch. Then, the whole family can enjoy decorating easter eggs together.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. central time. The price of admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children.

City of Lanett and the Chattahoochee Fuller Center have organized the annual easter egg hunt at the W.O. Lance Elementary School playground on April 6. At 5:30 p.m. ET, children from four to 12 years old can begin the hunt for easter eggs.

Families can also look forward to baskets and prizes. There will also be free hot dogs, drinks and cotton candy. The event is open to the public.