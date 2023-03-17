FFA plant sale blooms at Inspire Academy March 20 Published 10:00 am Friday, March 17, 2023

To open up the spring season, the Chambers County Future Farmers of America’s annual plant sale will begin on March 20 at Inspire Academy. Plants grown from the Agriscience program will be available for sale.

The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. central time each day until they are sold out. The plants will be for sale out of the greenhouse on the Inspire Academy campus.

The sale is first come first served. Agriscience instructor Jordan Harris recommended people arrive on the first day for the best selection.

“That greenhouse is always packed out but there’s only so much we can fit in there,” Harris said.

The FFA has for sale Boston ferns for $16, flowering hanging baskets for $12 and foliage baskets for $8. The students have also cultivated vegetable and bedding plants in packs of six for $3 per pack.

“All these plants are grown here by students,” Harris said.

They began growing some of the plants in May but most began in December and January of last year.

“We’ve kind of built up a customer base with the greenhouse and will literally have people on Monday lined up at the doorway,” Harris said.

The plant sale raises an average of $3,000 to $5,000 each year. The proceeds go to funding the FFA banquet and other activities.

“This money all goes right back into the students. At the end of the year, we’ll have a banquet where we’ll recognize the kids who competed and participated in different events … ​​ It allows us an opportunity just to stop and focus on our kids. It lets us celebrate what they’ve done and what they’re going to do,” Harris said.