Fish Fry to benefit Stand Rock building project

Published 10:30 am Friday, March 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Standing Rock community will host its annual Fish Fry and Bake Sale Saturday, March 25, 2023, from noon until 3 p.m. EST at the old Standing Rock Community Center on County Road 278 in downtown Standing Rock. 

Tickets are $15 and plates consist of fried catfish fillets, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, lemons, pickles, and onions. Plates are available for dine in or carry out, rain or shine. 

For tickets call 706-333-8559 or 706-586-0252. 

Proceeds benefit the Standing Rock Community Center Building Project.

