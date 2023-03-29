Gov. Kemp: ‘It’s a miracle’ no fatalities after EF-3 tornado hit Troup County Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Brian Kemp toured the damage from an EF-3 tornado that hit an area of West Point Road Sunday afternoon.

“I can confirm that this was an EF-3 tornado with 140 to 150 mile per house winds,” Kemp said. “It dropped down to EF-2 in other parts of the county, but obviously right here was an EF-3.”

Kemp, his wife, Marty and James Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management, were all in Troup County Monday afternoon in response to the severe weather.

Email newsletter signup

Kemp said 25 to 30 homes were completely destroyed and approximately 100 others were damaged. He said up to 12 inches of rain fell over the weekend.

“Thankfully, it’s a miracle, if you view the damage all around us in the location where we are, that we have not had a fatality, and we thank the good Lord for that,” Kemp said.

Five individuals had non-life threatening injuries.