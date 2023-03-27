JUST IN: Impassable travel advisory lifted for Chambers County, says county engineer Published 7:40 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

Chambers County Engineer Josh Harvill says the conditions have improved throughout the county and the previous travel advisory has been lifted.

“Effective 6:15 pm central time, March 27, 2023, conditions have improved and the previous Impassable Travel Advisory for Chambers County roads and bridges has been lifted,” Harviall said. “Because county officials cannot guarantee the conditions everywhere, drivers are reminded to use caution while traveling.”

The following roads remain closed:

Email newsletter signup

4County Road 09 is closed 0.66 miles Northwest of Highway 50 at Hunter Creek

4 County Road 09 is closed 0.76 miles Northwest of County Road 33 at a tributary to Chatahospee Creek

4County Road 32 is closed 2 miles West of County Road 28 at a tributary to Chatahospee Creek

4 County Road 32 is closed 0.8 miles East of County Road 28 at a tributary to Finley Creek

4 County Road 48 is closed 0.43 miles West of County Road 54 at the Bridge over County Line Creek

4 County Road 48 is closed 2 miles West of County Road 98 at the LaFayette City Lake Emergency Spillway

4County Road 98 is closed 2.17 miles Northwest of County Road 48 at the Bridge over Chatahospee Creek

4County Road 161 is closed 0.34 miles East of County Road 158 at the Bridge over Carlisle Creek

4 County Road 246 is closed 0.47 miles North of County Road 253 at Davis Creek

4County Road 92 is closed 2 miles North of County Road 87 at Oseligee Creek

4County Road 66 is closed from CR 51 East to County Road 28

4County Road 65 is closed from CR 66 East 3.5 Miles to the Bridge over a Tributary to Chatahospee Creek