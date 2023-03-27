Kemp to tour damage in West Point on Monday Published 9:32 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

Gov. Brian Kemp will tour West Point and Milledgeville on Monday, according to an advisory sent by the governor’s office.

The governor, First Lady Marty Kemp, and GEMA Director Chris Stallings will tour communities in Milledgeville and West Point damaged by severe storms and tornadoes. They will then join local elected and emergency management officials to provide an update on the state’s ongoing recovery efforts.

A press conference will be held Monday afternoon.

Email newsletter signup