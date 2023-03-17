Lady Rams take down Lanett at Ram Stadium Published 10:58 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

It was a learning experience for the Lanett girls soccer team, who lost to Valley 3-0 on the road.

For Lanett head coach Asim Hicks, he knows that his team has a lot of work to do in the inaugural season of Lanett soccer.

“I know we lost, but this is a teaching moment,” Hicks said.

“We’re hoping to learn some things and build some confidence. It was a good game. They gave great effort. If they give effort, that’s ok.”

Valley took an early lead and then extended the lead with a goal from Gracie Llorens.

Both teams only played 20 minute halves, and the Rams scored their final goal from Molly Williams four minutes into the second half.

For Valley head coach Fern Piper, she’s glad her girls could have fun.

“They laughed. They goofed off,” Piper said.

“I put them in different positions. They had an opportunity to not be angry or upset because they weren’t getting the plays they needed. It was a good win for us as a team. I put the seniors up when they had the opportunity to score. They played their game. I got my youngins in, and it gave them confidence. Just let them be kids for once.”

Piper knows how difficult it is to start a team, especially since she started the Valley flag football team last year.

“We knew we had it, and that sounds very confident,” Piper said.

“We watched Lanett’s game, and I don’t take anything away from them at all. It’s hard to start up a team and know that you’re going to be playing a team who has years on top of you. It was good for our girls to be able to relax a little.”

Hicks is focusing on teaching his girls the fundamentals of soccer.

“We need to play together,” Hicks said.

“They can do anything they put their mind to. If you believe it, you can achieve it. This was one of out better games.”